Google paid fines worth 8.5 mln over refusal to delete banned content

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Google has paid the fines to the tune of 8.5 mln rubles ($113,224) over the refusal to delete content banned in the Russian Federation, according to the database of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service.

To date, the company has only one outstanding debt, which is under enforcement proceedings.

Earlier, the bailiffs began three enforcement proceedings against Google, as well as an enforced collection of fines totaling 8.5 mln rubles for the refusal to remove content prohibited in Russia. These actions were based on the decision of the magistracy No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow. These cases have now been closed.

Since the beginning of 2021, the court has systematically fined Google for the constant failure to delete information banned in the country. As the Russian media watchdog told TASS earlier, since the beginning of this year, 16 protocols have been drawn up against Google for these violations.

In December, the magistracy in Moscow imposed a turnover-based fine to the tune of more than 7.2 bln rubles ($96 mln) on Google, which was the first incident in the Russian judicial practice of this kind. The amount of the turnover-based fine under this article is set by the court. It can amount to 1/20 to 1/10 of the company's annual revenue, in case of a repeated violation - up to 1/5 of the revenue.