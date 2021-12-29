Russia shows record-breaking reserves and extraction capacity — Gazprom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. The volume of operational gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Russia and the daily capacity of gas extraction from them are record-breaking for the country, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the start of gas withdrawal period from underground storage facilities, the operational gas reserve reached 72.638 bln cubic meters, daily extraction capacities - 847.9 mln cubic meters. Both the volume of the operational gas reserves and the daily extraction capacity are record-breaking for our country," he said.

Miller said that the volume of gas withdrawn from underground storage facilities in Russia to date amounted to 12.36 bln cubic meters, while Russian UGS facilities are 83% full.

He added that Gazprom continues to provide reliable gas supplies to both Russian and international consumers. "We are fulfilling our export obligations under long-term bilateral contracts in accordance with the orders," Miller said.