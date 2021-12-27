Russia-Thailand trade turnover reaches $2.3 bln in 10 months of 2021 — Russian Ambassador

BANGKOK, December 27. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Thailand from January to October 2021 amounted to $2.3 bln, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin told TASS on Monday.

The diplomat noted that the Thai statistics significantly differ from the Russian. "Over 10 months of this year, the trade turnover amounted to $2.3 bln," he noted. According to Russian statistics, the trade turnover for the same period "amounted to slightly below $2 bln, but nevertheless increased by 29%" compared to 2020.

According to Tomikhin, more products are supplied to Russia from Thailand. "Russian exports to Thailand reach around $440 mln, imports from Thailand to Russia - slightly below $1.5 bln. Traditionally, oil and oil products are the main articles of Russian exports to Thailand," the ambassador said. "A quarter of our exports to the kingdom were machines and equipment," he added, noting that this is primarily due to supplies of Russian-made helicopters under previously signed contracts.

The ambassador also said that medical equipment made in Russia was supplied to Thailand this year. "Our manufacturers are starting to see Thailand as a promising market for medical goods," he said.

Agriculture is another important area in trade between Russia and Thailand. "We are discussing through the relevant ministries and departments, as well as companies, issues of access to the Thai market for Russian [agricultural] products, in particular pork, beef, and dairy products. Our Russian Export Center is showing great interest in working in Thailand," he said. "We will provide the necessary assistance in order to promote our products on the Thai market," the diplomat concluded.