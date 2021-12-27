Daily gas withdrawal from storages at the highest over last 5 years — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom put the daily gas withdrawal from Russian underground gas storages to the highest level over the last five years in order to ensure reliable fuel supplies to consumers during the period of abnormally low temperatures, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

"To ensure reliable gas supplies to consumers, Gazprom particularly set the daily gas withdrawal rate from Russian storages at the highest level over the last five years," the company said.

The Gazprom’s production system is operating in the environment of winter maximums since December 22 because of abnormally low temperatures in regions where the Russian United Gas Supply System is operating.