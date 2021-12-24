Gas prices in Europe fall below $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe dropped below $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters on Friday, according to London’s ICE.

The price of January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to $1,157 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 98.65 euro per MWh.

The general decline in gas prices exceeded 25% the day before.

Gas exchange prices in Europe on December 21 for the first time in history surpassed $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters against the backdrop of the coming cold weather and with abnormally low gas reserves in European underground storage facilities. However, the futures price on the TTF hub is highly volatile due to speculative factors and does not reflect the real price of physical supplies to Europe.

The average price of gas exports under Gazprom contracts in 2021 will amount to $280 per 1,000 cubic meters.