Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries will reach record values in 2021

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries in 2021 will be the fourth largest in the company’s history, CEO Alexey Miller said during a conference call.

"We fulfill our contractual obligations on time, fully and reliably. Apparently, we will have the fourth largest result in terms of gas supplies to non-CIS countries this year. And most importantly, I would like to once again note, that during such a difficult year, with such sharp winter and summer peaks, we have fulfilled and continue to fulfill our obligations to European companies," he said.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom plans to export 183 bln cubic meters of gas to Europe this year.

Miller noted that the largest increase in supplies fell to the largest gas consumers of Gazprom. In particular, Greece will set a historical maximum in terms of the purchases of Russian gas by the end of 2021. "This suggests that our main clients, our main partners are focused on purchases of Russian gas. They understand that our partnership is and will be long-term," he said.

Miller added that Gazprom gas output in 2021 will reach 515 bln cubic meters, which will be the company’s record figure over the past 13 years. "This year we will produce 62.2 bln cubic meters of gas more than last year and will reach the level of the annual output of 515 bln cubic meters. This is the record figure over the last 13 years," he said.

The volume of global gas consumption in 2021 increased by 150 bln cubic meters, and Gazprom satisfied this additional demand by more than a third with its additional output, Miller said.

The volume of gas supplies to the Russian domestic market in 2021 will also increase by 29.7 bln cubic meters compared to last year. "This is a very, very serious contribution to the socio-economic development of the country," he noted, adding that stable and reliable gas supplies to Russian consumers are important for the company.