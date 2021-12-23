Naftogaz calls on EU to take measures against Gazprom to sharply cut gas prices — CEO

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine calls on the European Union (EU) to take urgent measures against Gazprom in order to reduce the cost of gas in Europe several times, Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO, Yury Vitrenko said at a press conference on Thursday. According to Kiev, Gazprom is violating European antimonopoly legislation, he added.

"If the European antimonopoly agency immediately forces Gazprom to stop these anticompetitive actions, remove these artificial restrictions, there will be much more gas on the European gas market, both from Gazprom and Gazprom's competitors. Accordingly, this will lead to a significant, many times reduction in prices," said Vitrenko, whose speech was broadcast on Naftogaz’s YouTube channel.

He recalled that on Wednesday his company had filed a complaint with the EU antimonopoly authority, in which it "very clearly explained" the essence of its claims against Gazprom.

In its complaint, Naftogaz claimed that Gazprom deliberately refused "to properly refill gas storage facilities in the EU, which are owned by Gazprom or in which it has booked significant long-term capacities."

"In addition, the Russian company abruptly and without providing justification stopped selling gas through its own Electronic Sales Platform," Naftogaz said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Despite having sufficient gas volumes and the ability to use the free transit capacity of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator, Gazprom refused to deliver gas from Russia to Europe," the Ukrainian company said.

According to Naftogaz, "the goal of the action is to create an artificial deficit of gas to pressure the European Union into securing the rapid commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without complying with European rules."

The Ukrainian company stresses that it is the violation of EU antitrust laws by the Russian gas giant which has led to a sharp rise in energy prices in Europe.

Naftogaz called on the European Commission to immediately implement a number of precautionary measures. Specifically, Naftogaz requested the Commission immediately order Gazprom to release significant gas volumes for sale on its Electronic Sales Platform on the Ukrainian-Russian border, or at least on the border of Ukraine and European Union Member States.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners.