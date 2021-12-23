Putin says Yamal-Europe pipeline capacities not booked due to lack of purchase orders

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gazprom has not booked capacities on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for the third consecutive day due to the lack of purchase orders from European buyers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual year-end press conference on Thursday.

"I see those accusations against Russia and Gazprom, saying that Gazprom has not booked traffic for gas supplies to Europe along this route for the second or third consecutive day," he said, adding that the company "did not book traffic because its counteragents and companies, mainly German and French ones, which purchase gas on this route, did not submit purchase orders."

During all those days when gas was not transited via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, reverse supplies through it were underway, meaning from Germany to Poland, he noted, adding that reverse deliveries enable the Europeans to re-sell gas purchased under long-term contracts.

Reverse gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland have continued for the third consecutive day amid the lack of booking of capacities to pump gas directly to Germany by Gazprom. The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients. The gas flow direction may change depending on higher nominal applications (nominations) received for pumping to any direction. If clients want to change their nominations the so-called re-nominations on gas supplies via pipeline are formed.

Gazprom began reducing the booking of gas transit via Yamal-Europe last Friday, and starting this Monday, the company has not booked capacities to pump gas via this pipeline. As a result, the physical gas flow via the pipeline from Germany to Poland reversed starting December 21.

The company itself has noted that it supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under current contracts.