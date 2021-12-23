Gas price in Europe down below $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe fell below $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters during Thursday exchange trading, according to ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was down at $1,599.8 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 136.555 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total decrease of the gas price since the beginning of the day has surpassed 21%.

The gas price soared on December 21 in Europe as it consecutively surpassed $1,800 and $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, hitting a fresh all-time high, after which it breached the phycological mark of $2,000. Later it exceeded $2,100 and neared $2,200, rising to $2,190.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 187.47 euro per MWh.