Moscow-St. Petersburg air service to lose sense after high-speed railway launch — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The launch of the high-speed railway between Moscow and St. Petersburg will make the air service between these cities useless and the project requires assessment from the economic standpoint, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference aired live from Moscow's Manege Hall.

"Aviation will cease to exist on this leg from Moscow to St. Petersburg. This is obvious because how much does it take to travel from Moscow downtown to St. Petersburg Downtown, three hours? It sometime takes an hour and a half only in Moscow to get to the airport. Therefore, aviation becomes useless at this leg," Putin said, responding to the question regarding the possibility of the high-speed railway launch.

The project economics should be calculated based on the international experience, the Russian leader said. "Everything should be weighed, thought over, consider how high-speed main railways evolve in other countries. For example, there are plenty of such railway systems in China and all of them were loss-making even for China," the President noted. "Economic parameters require calculations," he added.