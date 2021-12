BERLIN, December 22. /TASS/. Germany does not comment on the energy market situation, this is a question to companies, but security of supplies is provided, a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs told reporters.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation with gas supplies, security of supplies is provided," she said.

January gas futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands are currently traded at $2,109 per 1,000 cubic meters.