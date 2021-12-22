Russia routinely explains to US that claims of non-compliance with WTO are baseless

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia regularly and reasonably explains to the United States that claims of non-compliance with the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are baseless, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS.

"The questions raised in the annual report of the Office of the United States Trade Representative are regularly voiced by our American colleagues during our contacts in Geneva at the WTO. Each time we give reasonable answers to them, explaining that the claims are baseless," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia is asking the United States counter questions regarding restrictions on the activities of Russian exporters on the US market, the Ministry of Economic Development noted. The ministry added that this is part of the daily work at the WTO site.

Earlier on Tuesday, US trade negotiator Katherine Tai said the US intends to use WTO mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities. This statement was made against the backdrop of a report published for the US Congress, which dealt with the implementation of Moscow's obligations under the WTO.