Demand for natural gas will remain stable in coming years — Natural Resources Ministry

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The energy crises in Europe and Asia in 2021 showed that renewable energy sources are unable to replace natural gas and the demand for it will be stable in the coming years, the Natural Resources Ministry said in a report on the state and use of mineral resources in Russia in 2020.

"The wave of energy crises that gripped the countries of Asia and Europe in 2021 showed the unreadiness of renewable energy sources to displace natural gas from its position in the global energy balance. On the contrary, demand for gas (including Russian gas) has grown sharply, and there is reason to believe that in the coming years it will be stable, "the document says.

The Natural Resources Ministry also recalled that the global economic crisis that occurred in 2020 in particular caused the disruption of supply chains. This also led to a significant decrease in prices for most types of commodity products, the ministry said.

"It later became the main reason for the rapid growth in prices for these products, which began in mid-2020 and continued until the second and the third quarters of 2021. It is likely that for some types of products this trend will continue until 2022," the ministry stressed in the report.