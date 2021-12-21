World gas prices will decline, but to remain higher than pre-COVID — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 21. / TASS /. Gazprom expects gas prices to gradually decline over the next two years, but remain above pre-COVID levels, Deputy Chairman of the Holding's Management Board Famil Sadigov said in an interview with Gazprom magazine on Tuesday. "By now, we have a consensus forecast made by many analysts: in 2022-2024, gas prices on world markets will gradually decline from the current record levels, but will remain significantly higher in comparison with the pre-Covid levels," Sadigov said.

Earlier today, the price of gas in Europe in the course of exchange trading broke another historical record and has already come close to $ 2,200 per thousand cubic meters. According to the London stock exchange ICE, the price of January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased by 27%, to $ 2,190.4 per thousand cubic meters, or 187.47 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh). The price of gas in Europe has already increased by 15.5 times since December 2019 and by 9.8 times year on year.