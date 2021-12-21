New investors may participate in Norilsk’s development, Krasnoyarsk governor says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. New investors, that implement projects on the Taimyr Peninsula, may participate in developing Norilsk, which is in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north, Governor Alexander Uss told a meeting at the Federation Council on Monday, which was devoted to implementation of a comprehensive plan for Norilsk’s social and economic development.

Earlier, the Russian government adopted a comprehensive plan for Norilsk’s social and economic development to 2035. The total investments in the city’s development to 2024 and further on to 2035 make 120.1 billion rubles ($1.6 billion), where 81.3 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) will come from Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company).

"A major input in Norilsk’s future, of course, may come from other big companies, which have been launching investor activities on the Taimyr," the Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor said. "First of all, those are Vostok Oil and Severnaya Zvezda, and some others. They surely will need Norilsk’s infrastructure support."

The Vostok Oil project eyes participating in development of Norilsk and Dudinka, he continued. "Presently, the company considers various options for participation in development of those cities. Possibly, it will be a certain block in Norilsk, possibly, in Dudinka, or both," he said.

Norilsk may become a landmark for the entire peninsula, where businesses will accommodate their personnel, will organize medical and social services for them, as well as leisure facilities.

Vostok Oil is Rosneft’s oil project in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north. Oil production may begin there in 2024, and in the early 2030s the annual output may reach 100 million tonnes. The Severnaya Zvezda Company, a part of the AEON Corporation, has been working on a coal cluster on the Taimyr Peninsula.

About Norilsk

Norilsk is one of the northernmost cities in the world. It is home to 180,000 people, 26% of whom are employed with the Norilsk Nickel Company. Mass construction in Norilsk was in the 1940s-1950s and in the 1960s-1990s. Presently, the city does not have new construction projects. Nornickel announced earlier, about 100 new apartment houses of 400,000 square meters would be built in the city before 2035.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and Sulphur.. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.