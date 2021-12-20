Russia-Kazakhstan economic cooperation expanding, says Kazakh PM

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan has been expanding rapidly this year despite the pandemic, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Monday.

"In 2021, despite the difficulties related to the pandemic factors, our trade and economic cooperation has been developing rapidly," he said.

The sides have reached progress on the whole range of prior cooperation areas despite the risks persisting on global markets this year, Mamin added. "We expect trade turnover to reach around $24 bln by the end of 2021," he said.