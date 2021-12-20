WTO establishes arbitration panel to try EU-Russia government procurement dispute — source

GENEVA, December 20. /TASS/. The World Trade Organization (WTO) established on Monday an arbitration panel upon request of the European Union to consider the dispute on government procurement with Russia, a trade representative in Geneva speaking on conditions of unanimity told reporters.

"The Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO responded with the consent to the second request of the European Community to establish a panel of arbitrators to consider Russian measures that, as the EU alleges, are an element of the import substitution program incompatible with WTO rules," the source said.

The EU is disputing three Russia’s measures, as reported earlier. A representative of the Russian delegation said at the meeting that Russia is confident its measures are fully in line with country’s obligations in the WTO.