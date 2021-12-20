Common Russia-Belarus electricity market to start work in 2024

MINSK, December 20. /TASS/. The common Russian-Belarusian electricity market will start its work on January 1, 2024, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich told a press conference on Monday.

"The Union’s approved program envisions the start of this market’s work on January 1, 2024, as cooperation between authorized economic entities, whereas starting January 1, 2027 a deeper integration is also planned, which will enable the economic entities of the two countries, both producers and consumers of electricity, to participate on equal terms," he said.

Moreover, Minsk and Moscow will continue cooperating within the framework of the Union’s nuclear energy program, the minister added.