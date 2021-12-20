Dollar rises to 74,3 rubles

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The dollar rose by 17 kopecks to 74,3 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday. The euro rose by 9,75 kopecks to 83,4275 rubles.
