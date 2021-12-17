Effect from OPEC+ deal estimated at trillions of dollars — Russian sovereign fund

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The economic effect from the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement is estimated at trillions of dollars for the global economy, Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told TASS on Friday.

"The deal has definitely played the stabilizing role for the economy on the whole. Its effect is trillions of dollars for the global economy because the proper supply and demand balance was found," Dmitriev said.

The agreement can exist for a long time because "established mechanisms can be long-term," he added.