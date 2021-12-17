German watchdog’s decision on Nord Stream 2 will not be political — chancellor

BRUSSELS, December 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Network Agency is making its decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project without taking political considerations into account, because it is a commercial project, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"As far as the Nord Stream-2 pipeline is concerned, it is a project that drew private investment, and its implementation has reached the point when the pipeline is already in place," he said. "The German agency is making its decision on the matter leaving politics aside."

In his words, the procedure envisages "numerous consultations."

"The process is under way," he said.

"There is a different question as well: what can we do to keep Ukraine’s territorial integrity? Germany feels great responsibility for keeping Ukraine’s status of a transit country," he said.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator. The certification has been suspended since the Swiss-headquartered operator Nord Stream 2 AG must register a subsidiary in Germany. Until that is accomplished, the certification process has been frozen.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, which is being implemented together with its European partners. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed bewilderment that a number of countries seek to make the fate of the gas pipeline dependent on politically-motivated conditions. Russia has also repeatedly stated that it has never politically weaponized energy resources.