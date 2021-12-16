Moscow court fines TikTok $54,454 for refusing to remove banned content

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow Magistrates' Court fined TikTok 4 mln rubles ($54,454) for refusing to remove content prohibited in Russia, the total volume of fines imposed by Russian courts since the beginning of the year amounted to 8.1 mln rubles ($110,228), press service of the Tagansky District Court in Moscow told TASS.

The court found TikTok guilty of administrative offense included in parts 2 and 4 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation - failure to delete information if such obligation is provided for by the Russian legislation, and fined the company 4 mln rubles ($54,454).

Taking into account the previous fines imposed by the Russian courts for this offense, the total volume of fines for TikTok reached 8.1 mln rubles ($110,228).