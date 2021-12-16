Nord Stream 2 of interest to all European consumers, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia is convinced that the Nord Stream 2 project is of interest to all European consumers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Both the Russian and the German sides are interested in the project. Overall, we believe that the project is of interest to all European consumers," he said when asked whether the project is at threat after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s calls for anti-Russia sanctions policy.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should be registered as an independent transport operator. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a solely commercial project, which is being implemented together with European partners.