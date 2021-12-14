Russian diplomat, AEB chief discuss trade, economic cooperation between Moscow and EU

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has discussed the issues related to Moscow’s trade and economic cooperation with the European Union with the CEO of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) Tadzio Schilling, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the meeting the sides shared views on the relevant issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and the EU," the statement said.

The Association of European Businesses in Russia was established in 1995 and currently integrates over 500 companies and banks from EU member-states, the European Free Trade Organization and a number of other countries, which operate on Russian territory.