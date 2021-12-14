Moldovagaz transfers November payment to Gazprom

CHISINAU, December 14. /TASS/. The gas distribution company Moldovagaz has transferred the payment for gas consumed in November to Gazprom, the press service of the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Moldovagaz has transferred the full payment for natural gas consumed this November to Gazprom. As of today, the company’s activities are focused on the collection of payments for the first half of December, including advance transfers from economic agents," the statement said.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz agreed the terms of the gas supply contract, as well as the country’s debt repayment structure, in October. The contract starting November 1, 2021 was extended by five years.