Lukashenko sees unfair competition behind EU claims to Turkish Airlines

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. The claims of the European Union to Turkish Airlines regarding the alleged involvement of the airline in the migration crisis are far-fetched and there are attempts at unfair competition behind them, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Turkish TRT broadcaster.

"They (the Western states - TASS) have ruined and destroyed their own companies because of their ill-considered politics, to put it mildly. Now they want to undermine their competitors, including your company, in the same way," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the BelTA agency.

The Belarusian President called Turkish Airlines a strong aviation company, which competes with the most powerful airlines from France, the UK, Germany, and the United States.

"This is a strong competitor for them. Therefore, it is necessary to somehow bring down this company. So, they came up with a cause - refugees," Lukashenko noted.

The Belarusian leader noted that the pandemic had led to tougher competition among airlines.

"There, in the West, airports were closed and airlines suspended flights. Some of them vanished altogether and those that survived received multibillion-dollar subsidies in Germany, France, Great Britain, and the United States. Now they need to stop the development of the Turkish airline. So, they switched to containing your Turkish Airlines," Lukashenko said.

"If they don’t stop it with soft power, you’ll see, they will move on to imposing sanctions against your company - like it was with Belavia," he warned.

Earlier, the EU made complaints against Turkish Airlines in connection with the alleged involvement of the airline in the transportation of migrants seeking to get to Europe in transit through Belarus.