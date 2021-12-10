Belgrade grateful to Moscow for assistance in energy, Sputnik V production — PM

BELGRADE, December 10. /TASS/. Serbia is grateful to Russia for its assistance in the energy sphere and the production of the Sputnik V vaccine on the republic’s territory, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Friday speaking at the plenary session of the Made in Russia 2021 International Export Forum.

"We took a significant step toward production of the Russian vaccine. I sincerely thank the Russian Federation for its support provided to us to produce this excellent vaccine in Serbia," Brnabic noted. "Russia is our closest partner and a friend that ensures our energy security and reliability. The recent agreement between our presidents proved that. On this occasion, I sincerely and warmly thank you for the great support that Russia has provided to us in the energy sector," the prime minister said.

On June 4 this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic launched the production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Serbian soil in the Belgrade-based Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera Torlak. At present, Serbia is packaging the Sputnik V vaccine, with full-scale production being rolled out by the end of the year.

According to the results of the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic on November 25 in Sochi, the sides reached an agreement that Russia would keep the gas price at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for the next six winter months. Then, Belgrade will receive favorable conditions from Moscow under a long-term contract.