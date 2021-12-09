Almaz-Antey developing gas to power converter

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey intends to develop a fuel to power converter without application of mechanical equipment within three years, the company’s press service told reporters on Thursday.

"The prototype will see the light during three coming years. Development costs will not be above 40 mln rubles ($0.5 mln) and the estimated production cost of the item is expected at the level making possible to organize its large-scale manufacture," the company said.

The expected product efficiency is 40% and its capacity is about 10 kW. The item will emit minimal heat to environment and its noise level will be at par with domestic appliances.

The device will be able to convert natural gas, gasoline and/or diesel fuel into electric power by the electrochemical method, without the use of generators, internal combustion engines and the like. Natural gas is eyed as the most preferable fuel.

A laboratory prototype with 1 kW power has already been developed, the press service said.