Hainan companies save nearly $63 million on waived duties

HAIKOU, December 9. /TASS/. Hainan province's preferential policy has allowed local companies to save more than 400 million yuan (about $62.99 million) as it waived import duties on raw and auxiliary materials, according to Sansha Weishi TV channel.

The channel’s report noted that over the past year, the provincial customs office has exempted more than 300 import shipments from duties. Their total value amounted to about 3 billion yuan (about $472.44 million). It is noted that some industrial raw materials, aircraft repair and maintenance materials and parts, agricultural products, coconuts, coal and some other natural resources were all exempted from import duties.

As the channel points out, this measure has allowed Hainan to be included in many international production chains and created new jobs in the region. In addition, it has increased the profitability of the project to establish a civil aviation maintenance and repair base at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou City.

The authorities have set a goal to turn Hainan into an "international center of tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is often referred to as the "Oriental Hawaii" – local nature, tropical forests, a developed network of hotels combined with the beaches and the coastline length of more than 1.9 thousand kilometers attract visitors from the farthest corners of the world. In 2020, more than 64.5 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.