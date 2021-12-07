Jiangdong District in Hainan provides ship leasing services to foreign customers

HAIKOU, December 7. /TASS/. The first deal on leasing marine vessels to a foreign customer was made in the promising Jiangdong district of Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan province, South China), the People’s Daily Overseas information portal reported.

According to its data, leasing services are provided by SPDB Financial Leasing through a special purpose company (SPV) established in Haikou for the project. It is noted that the cargo and the haulier are located abroad. The project provides for leasing four dry-cargo vessels with the total value of the deal amounting to $34 mln.

The article states, the deal was accomplished with assistance of the Hainan currency control department, regional financial department and other structures. The creation of financial leasing service mechanisms in Jiangdong District demonstrates the success of the measures the authorities are taking to create a free port in the region, and also increases its competitiveness on the international market, the portal notes.

Jiangdong’s authorities intend to take active measures to further develop financial leasing services, the article said. As of October 30, 2021, the total value of property available for lease in this sector reached 5.5 billion yuan (about $866.1 million).

SPDB Financial Leasing is a subsidiary of SPDB, China’s commercial bank, and is involved in leasing ships and aircraft. Its authorized capital is 5 billion yuan ($787.4 million) and asset value exceeds 100 billion yuan ($15.75 billion). The company has a fleet of 69 aircraft and 77 seagoing vessels.