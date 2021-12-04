Bitcoin price down over 17% to $47,060, says CoinDesk data

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin went down by 17.23% during the trading session on Saturday to $47,060, according to the data provided by the CoinDesk portal as of 1:45 pm Moscow time.

As of 1:48 pm, the Bitcoin exchange rate was trading at $47,190 (-17.1%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.