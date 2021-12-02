OPEC+ ministers discussing base plan of oil production recovery

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are considering the base plan of oil production recovery by 400,000 barrels per day in January 2022 and other options are not being reviewed, a source participating in talks told TASS.

"Nothing new; the base scenario is discussed," the source said. Another source added that discussions are held already in the OPEC+ ministerial format.

OPEC+ member-states are restoring oil production at the pace of 400,000 barrels per day since August and this plan is the base one. Due to high uncertainty, ministers meet at an online conference at the start of each month to confirm or review the plan for the forthcoming period.