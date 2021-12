MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) ended without recommendations on oil production levels in January, two sources in delegations told TASS.

"No recommendations, the meeting ended. The ministerial conference will start soon," one of the sources said. The other one confirmed that statement.

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting was scheduled to 16.00 pm Moscow time initially.