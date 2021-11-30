Putin predicts growth of reserve currencies in numbers

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The number of reserve currencies will grow globally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum titled Russia Calling!

"The key trend at present is nevertheless the increase in the number of reserve currencies at large. I know Arab nations are thinking of creating their reserve currencies. The euro is evolving as such. The transition to this topic in certain international institutions will be more fundamental," the head of state said.

The trend of using national currencies of different countries in international settlements will remain, he added.