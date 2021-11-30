Russia can reach economic development rates surpassing global figures — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The development rate of the Russian economy should be higher than the global figures, the country is capable of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

"The results of the past 10-15 years give us reason to believe that we will continue to develop at the rates that we need. In any case, we would very much like the growth rates of the Russian economy to be slightly higher than the global average," he said. "This year it will be 4.7%. I don’t know if we will be able to maintain these rates in 2022, there are different opinions on the matter. But I would very much like them to be higher than the global rates. I am sure we can do it. But we will see," Putin added.

According to him, in order to support economic growth, the Russian authorities are focusing on demographic issues, investments, labor productivity, economic diversification tied to modern digitalization trends, as well as the healthcare sector, and stable macroeconomic situation.

He noted that the economy should be based on modern technologies "in the broadest sense on these words". "Generally speaking, we are able to do a lot, but there is still a lot to be done," he said.