Putin orders to ensure protection of personal data during digitalization processes

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The process of digital transformation should have a significant impact on national economic development but there is a need to ensure the protection of personal data, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the ‘Russia Calling!’ VTB Capital Investment Forum on Tuesday.

"The right pattern of work with big data should be determined based on the need to ensure the unconditional safety of personal data. On the whole, it should have a broader coverage to include people’s rights and freedoms," Putin pointed out. According to the head of state, the process of digital transformation, which involves the introduction of new technologies in all areas of life, should have a serious impact on national economic development, leading to a rise in productivity and people’s incomes.

"Russia has already become one of the global leaders in terms of digital services and the development of artificial intelligence technologies. At the same time, we understand very well that it’s essential to ensure the balanced development of digital ecosystems and define the role of financial organizations here. I would like to point out that these kinds of ecosystems are focused around people and their so-called digital profiles," Putin specified.