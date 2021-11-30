Gazprom fully fulfills contract requests, expects no decline in 2022, says Gazprom Export

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Gazprom fulfills its clients’ long-term contract requests to the full extent, whereas a partial decline in requests in certain sectors is due to a price growth, department head of Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas holding, Andrei Zotov told a telephone conference on Monday.

"Long-term contract requests are fulfilled to the full extent. Gazprom prevents any violations on contract obligations. And I would repeat that all requests of our traditional consumers are 100% fulfilled. A decline in requests in certain sectors is due to a high price level, of course," he explained.

Meanwhile, Gazprom does not expect a sharp decline in gas export requests, despite the projected high gas prices, Zotov added.

The Russian gas producer plans to supply 183 bln cubic meters of gas this year.