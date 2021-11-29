Kremlin does not see risks for Nord Stream 2 from new US sanctions

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Patience and time are needed for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline launch, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"This is not intertwined," the Kremlin’s spokesman said, responding to the question regarding risks for the Nord Stream 2 certification from the potential new US sanctions. "The German [certification] regulator is working, and all the conditions are being met," Peskov noted.

"Time and patience are simply required here," he added.

In mid-November, the Federal Network Agency reported that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator had been suspended until Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, transfers the main capital relating to the German segment to a German subsidiary.