CHISINAU, November 25. /TASS/. President of Moldova Maia Sandu signed the law stipulating allocation of $75 mln for repayment of the debt to Gazprom, press secretary of the head of state Sorina Stefarta told TASS.

"President Maia Sandu signed the law adopted by the parliament in the second reading on amendments to the state budget law for the next year," Stefarta said.

It will be promulgated on Friday and will then come into force, making it possible to repay the current debt, she added.