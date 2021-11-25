Bailiffs start enforced recovery of fines worth $160,666 from Telegram

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Bailiffs have started the enforced recovery of 12 mln rubles ($160,666) of fines from Telegram following the messenger’s refusal to delete banned content from its platform, the Federal Bailiff Service announced on its website.

According to the database, the officers of the agency began to levy the fines imposed by the magistracy No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow under five protocols drawn up under Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (refusal of the owner of the website or an information resource to delete information if the obligation to delete such information is provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation).

In total, since the beginning of the year, the Telegram messenger has been fined 39 million rubles ($522,166) for refusing to remove prohibited content.

Since February, the Russian media watchdog has been drawing up administrative protocols in relation to social networks and instant messengers that have not removed posts calling to participate in unauthorized rallies and campaigns. Since the beginning of the year, they have been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for violating the law after refusing to remove banned content.