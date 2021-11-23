China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media

HAIKOU /China/, November 23. /TASS/. China's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling station which will serve China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) ships has been commissioned in Hainan province. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the new infrastructure is located in the port of Matsun, Chengmai County in the north of the island.

The fueling station was built by a division of the CNOOC and can refuel ships with a total of 25,000 tons of LNG in a year.

"The commissioning of LNG refueling station for ships in the port of Matsun has laid a solid foundation for the development of the industry in the future," Wei Hua, director of CNOOC's Consulting and Evaluation Center, was quoted as saying. He said the introduction of LNG-powered ships can effectively reduce sulfur and nitrogen oxide emissions, which will have a positive impact on preserving the ecosystems of Hainan and the South China Sea.

The plant began operating in test mode on March 15, 2021. Since then, it has successfully refuled ships 12 times. In the future, this refueling station will serve LNG-powered CNOOC vessels.

China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation plans to build a network of LNG refueling stations in Hainan. The company plans to encourage local ships to switch from diesel to natural gas.

Hainan places great emphasis on environmental protection and green transportation. Local authorities are promoting investment in infrastructure for alternative energy vehicles. According to the latest data, their number on the island has exceeded 900 thousand.