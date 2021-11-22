Moldovagaz receives notification from Gazprom, working on debt repayment

CHISINAU, November 22. /TASS/. The Moldovagaz company has received a notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies due to non-payment and is thinking how to solve the debt problem, the company’s CEO Vadim Cheban told TASS on Monday.

"We have received a notification from Gazprom and are working on a solution to repay the debt. Today it was discussed at a meeting of the Supervisory Board," Cheban said.

According to him, it concerns payments for gas consumption in October and the first part of November.

Earlier on Monday, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that Moldova was not paying for its gas on time. He said that the gas giant had notified Moldova of the possible termination of gas supplies in 48 hours.

In October, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended their gas supply contract for five years. Following the talks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of Moldova Andrei Spinu said that the new gas price for the republic in November will be $450 per 1,000 cubic meters and will vary depending on the market situation.

Before signing a contract with Gazprom, Moldova several times bought small volumes of gas from Ukraine, Poland and the Netherlands. The price of these purchases, according to the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa, was about $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.