Euro exchange rate exceeds 84 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since October 6

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate was up by 1.2% during Monday trading on Moscow Exchange compared with the previous closure to 84.0075 rubles, surpassing the 84 rubles mark for the first time since October 6, 2021, according to the trading data as of 3:16 pm Moscow time.

As of 4:48 pm the euro exchange rate was up by 1.17% at 83.98 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.59% at 74.61 rubles.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for January 2022 delivery is down by 0.2% at $78.73 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures is up by 0.13% trading at $75.84 per barrel.