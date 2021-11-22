Lavrov, Lebanese top diplomat discuss Russian firms’ partaking in republic’s energy sector

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib about the operations of Rosneft and Novatek on developing the Middle Eastern country’s energy sector.

"We spoke about joint efforts, counting Novatek and Rosneft among them, on the development of the Lebanese energy sector, including continental shelf drilling, in which Novatek is involved, and the development of the oil storage terminal in a Lebanese port owned by Rosneft," he stated during a press conference following the talks.

Lebanon’s state electricity company slashed energy supplies to the public to the bare minimum this summer due to problems related to fuel oil deliveries. It also froze the operations of two out of four thermal power stations. The situation worsened after the country’s Central Bank decided on August 12 to remove subsidies on fuel and lubricants due to decreasing foreign currency reserves, which triggered a wave of street protests and long lines at filling stations.

On September 22, the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water announced a 15% increase in prices for fuel and lubricants, whereas in August gasoline and fuel oil prices soared by 66%.