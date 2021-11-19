EAEU countries can deal with climate challenges only by joining forces — Russian PM

YEREVAN, November 19. /TASS/. The countries - members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can cope with climate challenges only by joining forces, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"We feel that the climate issue is a promising new area for dialogue among Union member states. We are all aware of our environmental responsibilities and must play the most active role in setting the global agenda. It is impossible to properly address climate challenges on our own. We will only be able to deal with this mission if we work together," Mishustin said.

He recalled that the EAEU leaders adopted a special statement on climate issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, proposed starting unifying standards in the field of carbon reporting, implementing mutually beneficial climate projects, and jointly developing their own technologies based on carbon-free energy sources, Mishustin continued.

"Russia is willing to actively engage on harmonizing approaches in order to fully utilize the experience of our countries, including in the field of green technologies," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that a high-level working group on climate issues operates within the union. "It will need to prepare the main strategic approaches, as well as the first package of roadmap actions for their implementation, in the near future. These initiatives should enable our countries to successfully overcome climate-related challenges," Mishustin concluded.