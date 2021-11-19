EAEU open to dialogue with partners — PM Mishustin

YEREVAN, November 19. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remains open to dialogue with partners from other countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"The Eurasian Economic Union is open for dialogue with our foreign partners. The geography of free trade agreements is expanding, negotiations with Egypt, Israel, India, and Iran continue. We are actively working with Indonesia and Mongolia. We are strengthening cooperation with China, taking into account the Belt and Road Initiative," he noted.

Mishustin drew attention to the fact that Russia has recently passed an important stage of the integration process with Belarus, approving the main areas of implementing the Union State provisions and 28 union programs. "I am confident that the new formats of interaction that we are creating within the integration of Russia and Belarus will also be in demand in the EAEU," he summed up.