New direct rail route connecting Moscow, China’s Guizhou Province — Xinhua

BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. The first freight train en route directly from China’s southwestern province of Guizhou to Moscow departed on Thursday from Guiyang, the provincial capital. The train will arrive at the Moscow railway station on December 3, Xinhua news agency reports.

The train carries 50 standard containers with electronics, ceramics and guitars. Goods will be later transported from Moscow to other European cities.

The new route has no transit stops. The time en route is expected to be reduced to 15 days, compared to 53 when shipping by sea.

Numerous plants producing and assembling guitars for various global brands are concentrated in Guizhou. Exports of musical instruments from the region amounted to a record-breaking 120 mln yuan ($18.5 mln) in the first half of this year.