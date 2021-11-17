Russia expects Nord Stream 2 certification to end in time — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia assumes the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification is related to legal formalities and expects this process to end in time after preparation of required documents, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Moscow proceeds from explanations of the German side that the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification is associated with the need for Nord Stream 2 AG, the operating company, to perform legal formalities, including creation of a subsidiary in Germany in accordance with country’s laws. "It should, as its follows from explanations, to become the owner of the German segment of the Nord Stream 2 route and will manage it. Relevant activities are already underway. We expect that after its completion preparation of permits of the Nord Stream 2 will continue and gas pipeline certification completion time will not end," Zakharova said.

Russia and Germany are holding the regular dialog between foreign policy agencies, including on the energy topics, the diplomat added.

The German Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday that it suspends the process of Nord Stream 2 AG certification as the independent gas pipeline operator. The operator’s certification can only be considered in case the company has the corporate form under the German law. In other words, the regulator demands that Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG transfers the main capital related to the German segment of the pipeline to its German subsidiary.