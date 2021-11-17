Nord Stream 2 certification may take 2-6 months — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transport operator can take 2-6 months, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, Valery Vasilyev told TASS.

"Certification is a decision-making process based on expert opinions. It is not a one-time thing, but a procedure: something is being checked during construction, something during commissioning. It can take from a couple of months to six months," he said.

Speaking about the decision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany to suspend certification, the senator noted that this step is not politically motivated, "we are talking about a simple transfer of a package of documents and their verification with the existing German legislation". "In order to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, it is necessary to create a gas pipeline operator company in accordance with the German law. This means transferring assets of a company based in Switzerland to a German subsidiary that will continue being the pipeline’s operator. Since there are many political games and discussions going on around Nord Stream 2, the general, routine, unremarkable organizational step was presented in the media as an important political discourse," Vasiliev explained.

The Federal Network Agency of Germany said on Tuesday that it has suspended Nord Stream 2 AG's certification process as an independent transport operator due to legal issues.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but construction was delayed due to US sanctions. The gas pipeline includes two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year, from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Registration as an independent transport operator is necessary to launch the pipeline - the Federal Network Agency must publish a draft decision by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit gas pumping, but if it starts before registration, the operator will be fined. This registration has to comply with the EU Gas Directive.