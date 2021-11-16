Media: Hainan's Yangpu Port to build $26 million bulk cargo packaging plant

SANYA, Nov. 16. /TASS/. The groundbreaking ceremony for a bulk cargo packaging plant was held in Yangpu Port in Hainan, the Hainan Daily reports. The project is being implemented by Hainan Zhongyang New Material Technology.

According to the newspaper, the plant will use the Form Fill Seal (FFS) technology. The project plan states that the factory will be able to process up to 14 thousand tons of cargo per year at a total cost of about 200 million yuan (about $31.25 million).

The area of the factory will be about 19.7 thousand square meters. The infrastructure will include production facilities, warehouses for finished products and raw materials, as well as an office building. The total investment is estimated at 166 million yuan (approximately $25.9 million).

It is noted that the equipment for the plant has been purchased in Germany. The construction will be completed in 372 days.

Yangpu is the most important deep-water port in Hainan, perfectly adjusted to serve extra-large container vessels. According to statistics, between January and September its harbor received more than 975,000 standard containers. It is about 40% more than during the same period last year. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a transportation hub of regional importance, through which up to 5 million containers will annually pass.